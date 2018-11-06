

CTV News Toronto





Police in Peel Region are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from a Mississauga neighbourhood with a dog inside.

‘Sassy,’ a miniature schnauzer, was inside a white two-door Mercedes when the vehicle was taken from the Kane and Mississauga roads area at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday.

The vehicle’s license plate is “KELLYCAM.”

Police say the Mercedes has not been seen since.

This is my uncle and aunts dog! Thank you to everyone trying to help! Additional photos here: pic.twitter.com/91kfKqcIvo — Christi Campbell (@christicampbel) November 6, 2018

Anyone who spots the vehicle or the dog is being asked to call Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.