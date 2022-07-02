Doctor prepared to take legal action if Ontario doesn't expand COVID-19 booster eligibility

Doctor prepared to take legal action if Ontario doesn't expand COVID-19 booster eligibility

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa

Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.

With hospitalizations up, France weighs return to masks

Tourism is booming again in France -- and so is COVID-19. French officials have 'invited' or 'recommended' people to go back to using face masks but stopped short of renewing restrictions that would scare visitors away or revive antigovernment protests.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton