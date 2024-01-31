Do you have a family doctor in Ontario?

TORONTO
    A doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscope in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscope in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    For years the health-care community has been warning of a significant staffing shortage among family physicians.

    The Ontario Medical Association says there are 2.3 million people in Ontario without a family doctor—a number that is expected to nearly double in two years with physicians retiring or considering leaving the profession due to the pressures of an overburdened system.

    In Toronto alone, more than 300 doctors are needed to meet the current patient need.

    CTV News Toronto wants to hear from those living in Ontario without a family doctor.

    Have you tried to find a doctor only to be put on a lengthy wait list? Has this forced you to go elsewhere for care? How has this impacted your health or the health of your family?

    Share your story by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTV News Toronto story.

