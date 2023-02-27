'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
Health Canada issued the recall notice on Saturday for various Salento Organics brand dark chocolate products because they may contain milk, which is not declared on the label.
The affected products include chocolate pineapple bites, dark chocolate pitaya bites, organic banana dark chocolate clusters, and organic peanuts dark chocolate dipped.
The recalled products were sold in Ontario, Health Canada says.
“Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” the agency said.
According to Health Canada, recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
