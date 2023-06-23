'Do not consume': Brand of frozen berries recalled in Ontario, B.C.

Health Canada is recalling a brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario due to a possible listeria contamination.

The recall notice, issued Thursday, recalled all 284g bags of Whole Foods Market’s 365-brand organic frozen blackberries, with a best before date of Sept. 16, 2024.

The federal agency warns the recalled product has also been sold in B.C.

Listeria, formally known as Listeria monocytogenes, is a bacterium that can make you sick, when consumed.

Health Canada urges those who think they became sick from consuming a recalled product to reach out to their health-care provider.

The health agency also says not to consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products, and to either throw out or return the item to the store they were bought from.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, persistent fever, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

Pregnant women may experience only mild or flu-like symptoms if infected, but the infection can lead to premature delivery, “infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.”

“In severe cases of illness, people may die,” the notice reads.