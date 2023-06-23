'Do not consume': Brand of frozen berries recalled in Ontario, B.C.

Brand of frozen blackberries recalled in Ontario and B.C. due to possible listeria contamination. (Health Canada) Brand of frozen blackberries recalled in Ontario and B.C. due to possible listeria contamination. (Health Canada)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton