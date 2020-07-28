TORONTO -- Ontario’s transportation minister says that a noose was found at a light rail construction site in midtown Toronto and police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

In a tweet published on Tuesday evening, Caroline Mulroney said the noose was found at a Crosslinx Transit Solutions (CTS) construction site, near Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferen Street. Crosslinx is the construction consortium charged with building the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

“I have spoken to the CEO @Metrolinx and the @TorontoPolice hate crime unit was called to investigate,” Mulroney said in the tweet.

Toronto police say officers responded to the call just after 1 p.m. today and that the noose has since been removed.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford weighed in on the incident saying “there will be consequences.”

“We will get to the bottom of this despicable act of hatred,” Ford said in a tweet published Tuesday. “This will never be tolerated here in Ontario and when we find who did this, there will be consequences.”

This isn’t the first time a noose has been found at a Toronto construction site.

Last month, the Daniels Corporation said that a noose was found at one of their construction sites at Dundas Street East and Sumach Street.

At the time, the company said it took "immediate action" and filed a report with Toronto police.

Days later, another noose was discovered at a separate construction site downtown. Construction companies EllisDon and Govan Brown said the noose was discovered at a worksite at 81 Bay Street and informed the police.

With files from Sean Davidson.