TORONTO -- A noose found at a downtown construction site is being treated as a hate crime.

The Daniels Corporation confirmed on Friday that a noose was found at one of their construction sites at Dundas Street East and Sumach Street.

The company said it took "immediate action" and filed a report with Toronto police.

"We are disgusted and horrified at this heinous act, which we are treating as a hate crime," The Daniels Corporation said in a statement Friday night. “This deplorable act against the Black community is unacceptable and we reaffirm that there is zero tolerance for racism, prejudice and hate on our construction sites and within our organization.”

"Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident within the construction industry and reinforces that more action is required."

On Thursday, another noose was discovered at a separate construction site downtown.

In a joint statement, construction companies EllisDon and Govan Brown said a noose was discovered at a worksite at 81 Bay Street.

"Toronto Police Services were contacted immediately and they have since been to the site," the statement said.

Police confirm they were called to the site but no charges have been laid.

In a statement, Toronto police Supt. Michael Barsky said the noose was located on the 27th floor.

He said it appears there is no video surveillance for the incident. A detective, Barsky said, has been assigned to the case.

"There is no evidence to suggest this is connected to the nooses that were located at another construction site near Coxwell and Sammon area on June 10th," Barsky said.

Earlier this month, nooses were discovered a construction site in East York. Police said the nooses were found at site at Michael Garron Hospital, located near Coxwell and Mortimer avenues, on June 10.

It is also being treated as a hate crime, police say.