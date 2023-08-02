Developer announces plans to transform Pickering Town Centre with 10 new condo towers

Pickering’s downtown core is about to get a significant makeover.

CentreCourt Developments announced plans today for a new mixed-use community centred around Pickering Town Centre Mall, which will include at least 10 new condo towers and more than 6,000 residences along with shops, amenities and a virtual health clinic.

The community will be known as Pickering City Centre and will feature over 50 acres of newly designed space, CentreCourt says.

“Recognizing the immense potential of the site, CentreCourt secured the existing Pickering Town Centre Mall and surrounding lands in early 2023 and plans to develop a seamlessly integrated masterplan community,” it said in a press release.

“Over the next decade, a new thriving urban centre will come to life, featuring over 6,000 residences across 10 [or more] mixed-use towers and a revitalized Pickering Town Centre Mall, creating an undeniable anchor for Pickering and all of Durham region.”

CentreCourt says it plans on including the existing commercial and institutional uses in the area, namely the mall and the adjacent Pickering City Hall, in their design plans.

“New at-grade retail will complement these existing uses and connect the community via tree-lined streets, enhanced sidewalks, and active pedestrian walkways, providing an unmatched experience for people to work, live or play in this new urban centre,” the press release read.

Pickering City Centre rendering. (CentreCourt)

Much of the space was designed by architecture firm Diamond Schmitt. They say their plans include an “intricate network of large open green spaces and urban plazas.”

“The connected series of wide streets, parks, midblock landscaped courts, and urban piazzas are designed to connect people and activate a sense of community,” said Donald Schmitt, CM Principal with Diamond Schmitt Architects.

“With the tallest high-rise building at 55 storeys, it was important to design a grade related network of amenities that support walkability and community connection.”

CentreCourt says there will eventually be a 20,000-square-foot fitness centre that will feature yoga rooms, spin rooms, saunas, and fitness equipment.

“Other amenities in the towers will include a rooftop pool, outdoor lounge areas and grilling stations, co-working and social areas, and a golf simulator lounge,” the release continued.

“Residents of Pickering City Centre will also enjoy the lush interior courtyards that connect to the network of green spaces, accessed at the doorstep of many of the at-grade amenities.”

Pickering City Centre rendering. (CentreCourt)

CentreCourt says that residents of the community will also have access to a virtual health clinic provided by the Cleveland Clinic. It will allow residents to connect virtually with a clinician and receive a diagnosis or referral without needing to leave their home.

‘Density where it should be’

Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe says he’s thrilled at the prospect of new development in the town’s fast-growing downtown.

“This signature development, located in the heart of our City Centre, will bring the density where it should be. We envision a dynamic, walkable, sustainable, and connected destination that will become a bustling downtown node, welcoming visitors, commuters, and residents alike,” he said in a press release.

“With our iconic pedestrian bridge seamlessly linking our downtown to the GO station, we aim to attract more visitors and workers to come to Pickering and experience the vibrant energy of our City Centre.”

Pickering City Centre rendering. (CentreCourt)

CentreCourt hasn’t provided a detailed timeline of when the development is scheduled to be completed, but they say the bulk of the construction will take place over the next decade.

The project follows a province-wide trend of redesigning and developing land around malls and shopping centres to include new housing and commercial space.

Pickering, like most other municipalities in the GTA, is experiencing record-high asking prices for rental units and housing prices in the town have gone up 60 per cent since 2019.

All renderings courtesy of CentreCourt Developments.