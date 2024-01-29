Delivery man critically injured after being pinned by own car against building: Toronto police

A 59-year-old man has critical injuries after being pinned between his vehicle and a building on Monday night.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. in the East Toronto Chinatown area, near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

According to Toronto police, a man got out of his vehicle to deliver food. The vehicle then began moving and stuck him.

Police said that when the car rolled, it pinned the man against a wall.

He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Services is investigating.

Toronto police are asking area residents, business and drivers with security or dashcam footage of the area or incident to contact them at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.