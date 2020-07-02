TORONTO -- There has been a surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic and that means some packages may end up being targets for porch pirates.

A Milton man says he was shocked when a package delivered to his home was taken by the same delivery driver who dropped it off.

The man, who asked to be identified as Deep, said he got a notification that his package had been delivered so he immediately called his son to retrieve it.

“I called my son at home and said ‘can you go outside and grab the package’ and he called me back about five minutes later and said ‘it's not there, Dad.’ I said what? He said ‘it's not there,’” Deep said.

Concerned someone may have followed the delivery driver and taken the package, he checked the video from his doorbell camera.

“I was kind of really shocked that it was not someone following him, but it was the delivery driver himself," said Deep.

The video appears to show the delivery driver drop off the package at the door. The driver then takes a photo to show it's been delivered so a notification can be sent to Deep. The driver then looks around, appearing to search for security cameras, apparently not noticing the video doorbell.

He then picks up the package, takes it back to his car and puts it in his trunk and drives off. The driver works for a delivery service contracted by Amazon.

“I don't believe that this is a reflection on Amazon. I don't think this is a reflection on the delivery firm, this is just someone who was doing something foolish and really shouldn't be doing that," said Deep.

After Amazon and the police investigated, the e-commerce giant gave Deep a refund, a future credit and an apology.

An Amazon spokesperson told CTV News Toronto that the incident does not “reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners.”

“We are taking this matter seriously. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages," the statement reads.

Deep says the package contained only 100 dollars’ worth of kitchen utensils, some hair care products and string lights. But, he says, the video should serve as a warning to others delivery drivers.

“You are gainfully employed at a job right now when a lot of people are struggling—don’t mess it up,” Deep said.

To try and avoid packages being taken at your door you can have them sent to your workplace or to a relative or friend who will be home at the time of delivery. You can also request that your signature is required upon delivery.