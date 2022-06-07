Delays at Toronto Pearson are unacceptable, Toronto mayor says

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Matthew McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House

Academy Award--winning actor Matthew McConaughey took center stage at the White House briefing Tuesday to call on Congress to 'reach a higher ground' and pass gun control legislation in honor of the children and teachers killed in last month's shooting rampage at an elementary school in his home town of Uvalde, Texas.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton