TORONTO -- Canadian actor Jahmil French, who is best known for his role as Dave Turner in teen series Degrassi: The Next Generation, has died.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French," the 29-year-old's agent Gabrielle Kachman told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday. "He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality."

"I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

The circumstances surrounding French's death are not yet clear.

Joshua Safran, creator of the Netflix series Soundtrack, which French also appeared in, confirmed his death on Tuesday.

"I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday," Safran wrote. "Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news."

Many of French's Degrassi co-stars have also taken to Twitter to remember the late actor.

Toronto-born Cristine Prosperi, who played Imogen Moreno in the Degrassi, said French was "truly one of a kind" and that her "heart is so heavy."

Annie Clark, who also appeared in Degrassi, said she is "heartbroken over the loss" of French.

"So full of energy and fun," Clark said. "He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil."

According to IMDb, French appeared in 149 episodes of Degrassi between 2009 and 2013. His acting career began in the Canadian drama Flashpoint in 2009.