'Deeply saddened': Toronto's Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse destroyed by large fire

A fire that destroyed a beloved Toronto Islands landmark Sunday morning has left residents, politicians and visitors reeling.

The fire broke out at the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse at 20 Withrow St. and quickly engulfed the building, which is also home to the popular Island Café.

Fire crews rushed to the scene around 2:20 a.m. and were met with a large flames.

There are only two firetrucks on the island, which meant that crews had to load gear into a fireboat on the mainland and sail across to respond to the fire.

The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse is seen engulfed in flames on March 17, 2024. (@CLAUDETTEABRAMS/ INSTAGRAM )

The fire is now out and no injuries have been reported. Firefighters remain on scene monitoring for any hot spots.

Photos from the scene show the building totally collapsed, with burnt debris and shards of wood scattered throughout the area.

“(It) was community hall and a family-run business. The building is really the heart of this community so it’s devastating,” said Alison Gzowski, president of the Ward’s Island Association, told CTV News Toronto.

“Each of us have long-term memories and attachments to that building … (It) was built in 1937 by volunteers. Each of my parents was a president of (the association).”

Gzowski said that the fire will mean that the Island Café, a summertime business enjoyed by both locals and visitors, will be out of commission this year.

The main part of the building that housed a community hall that was used for a variety of local gatherings for both the community as well as external bookings is also gone, she added.

“We’re still here. We’ll still find a way, but it’s very, very sad,” said Gzowski.

Crews extinguish a fire that broke out at the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse on March 17, 2024. (Simon Sheehan / CP24).

In a post on X, local Coun. Ausma Malik said that she’s “very relieved” that no one was injured in the fire.

The Spadina-Fort York rep said she’s “deeply saddened by the loss of this cherished community space” and is in communication with Toronto Fire Services and community members as next steps are being determined for this site.

I’m very relieved there were no injuries in the fire at Ward’s Island Clubhouse/Island Cafe this morning and deeply saddened by the loss of this cherished community space.



I’m in touch with @Toronto_Fire and community members as next steps are determined. https://t.co/IeEOjYCfqw — ausma malik (@ausmalik) March 17, 2024

A City of Toronto spokesperson said that they are also “saddened to hear of the fire and thankful no one was injured.”

The spokesperson noted that Ward’s island Clubhouse along with Island Café are managed by the Toronto lslands Residential Community Trust Corporation, which was established in 1993 under the Toronto Island Residential Community Stewardship Act. The city also said that the land and building ownership is vested in the Province under the Act and leased to the Trust to manage until 2092.

The Ward's Island Association Clubhouse is located south of the Ward’s Island Ferry Docks. It has hosted countless weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties, and reunions over the years.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are now being investigated.