TORONTO -- A Canadian Armed Forces report outlining the grim state of at least five long-term care homes in Ontario is set to be released Tuesday afternoon hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the document "deeply disturbing."

Last month, Canadian soldiers were sent to facilities in Ontario to help staff struggling to deal with severe COVID-19 outbreaks that resulted in resident deaths

The homes included Orchard Villa in Pickering, Altamount Care Community in Scarborough, Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke, Hawthorne Place in North York and Holland Christian Homes' Grace Manor in Brampton.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Trudeau said the he shared the report with the province over the weekend and that he had read it in full on Monday.

"There are things in there that are extremely troubling and we need to take action," Trudeau said. "I spoke with the premier this morning to ensure him that, of course, the federal government would be there to support them as they deal with this situation."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also read the report on Monday and called it “truly heart-wrenching” while addressing it on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our government took it very seriously and acted very quickly,” she said. “When we received the report we shared it with Ontario.”

Freeland added that it is “important to be careful with devastating information like this.”

“(We need) to be sure it’s accurate – it’s also really important for Canadians to know what’s happening so that we can all act.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m. and will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. The provincial government is expected to release the report at this time.

