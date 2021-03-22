TORONTO -- It's a mystery that started in the mailroom of a small apartment building near Bathurst and Harbord streets in Toronto.

The mystery involved a worn and torn brown envelope, addressed to Helen Glowaski, in apartment 12A, but no one by that name had lived in the building for at least 40 years.

“I was just dumbfounded," said Adilia Fernandes, whose family has owned the building for decades.

Her brother, who runs the property, says he decided to take a look at the envelope after it went unclaimed for several days.

The envelope was encased in clear plastic wrap, courtesy of Canada Post, with a pre-printed message on the wrap apologizing for the condition of the mail.

"When he opened up the plastic package, the envelope was open and there were these old photographs," Fernandes told CTV News Toronto.

There were more than a dozen photographs, including some with dates on them ranging from the 1950s to the 1970s. There were photos of a first communion, a wedding, vacations and various social gatherings.

The envelope had a return address stamp of 'The Ritz Studio' in Dauphin, Man. The stamp was from a studio no longer in business.

It also had a woman's name listed, along with the word “photos” handwritten on it. There was no postal code on the envelope, nor was there a visible stamp or postmark because it had been torn.

Fernandes and her family decided to try and track down the intended recipient using whatever information they could find.

"We Googled the name that was on the envelope, we went through Instagram, Facebook, family- ancestry.com, you name it we did all the searches, and no luck," Fernandes said.

Part of the problem in finding Helen Glowaski is that from 1967 on she was known as Helen Shepherd.

CTV News Toronto tracked down the name in an obituary from a Calgary funeral home. Shepherd died earlier this year at the age of 100. With assistance from the home, CTV News Toronto managed to track down her very surprised son, who now lives in Chattanooga, Tenn.

"I'll be darned," said Brent Mournahan, when first contacted by CTV News Toronto.

When shown the photos, it didn't take him long to spot a familiar face.

"The one woman that's on the far left that's getting married, that's my mom,” he said.

Mournahan said he was born and raised in Orangeville, and that in 1979, he moved to Dallas, Texas for work, and his mother moved to Calgary.

He said he has no recollection of the apartment building where the letter ended up.

Due to the fact that the letter uses his mother’s maiden name, he presumes she lived there before she met his father. He noted that she used to have a dance studio in the area.

But like the Fernandes family, Mournahan says he has no idea who sent the photos- or when they were sent to his mother. As for seeing the photos, Mournahan says "that is amazing".

CTV News Toronto has put the two families in contact so the photos can be returned and both say they hope they can figure out exactly when and why the photos were mailed.

Fernandes says she's relieved the photos will be going back to the original family, saying, “family is important and we knew that these photos looked really important."