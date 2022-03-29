Death of one-month-old boy in Hamilton, Ont. a homicide but no charges will be laid, police say

A one-month-old baby from Hamilton, Ont. who died in 2021 was killed from blunt-force trauma to the head but no charges will be laid, police say.

Hamilton police said Tuesday that in early 2021 they received a 911 call about an unresponsive infant. Despite life-saving measures, they were unable to revive the child.

No details were provided by police about where in Hamilton the incident occurred.

At the time of the incident, police said it was being investigated as “a sudden death,” and was under the investigation of the Ontario Forensic Pathology Unit.

According to police, that investigation revealed the boy’s cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head.

Hamilton police said no charges will be laid because the “individual involved is below the age of criminal responsibility.”

The investigation has been closed, police say.