TORONTO
Toronto

    • Death of man in Hamilton residence deemed homicide after autopsy

    David Fugler's death is being investigated as a homicide. (Hamilton police) David Fugler's death is being investigated as a homicide. (Hamilton police)
    Share

    The death of a man who was found unconscious in a Hamilton residence on Saturday evening has been deemed a homicide.

    On Tuesday, Hamilton police said an autopsy had revealed that 46-year-old David Fugler was killed, but they did not disclose the cause of his death.

    Hamilton paramedics found Fugler unconscious in his room when they responded to a medical incident at 36 Queen Street South, just south of Main Street West, on Aug. 3.

    Police said the 46-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died Sunday morning.

    “David’s family has been informed of the investigation and has requested privacy during this difficult time,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

    “David was a beloved son, brother, and friend.”

    Police said firearms were not involved in the incident, and the victim was not previously known to them.

    No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.

    Police said homicide investigators are on the scene and will maintain a presence in the area throughout the day.

    “Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and will be in the area over the next couple of days, speaking to witnesses and collecting video,” the release read.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-546-4863 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harris versus Trump: A fight for America's future

    Now that their VP running mates are picked and their nominations official, former U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris are now embodiments of contrasting visions seeking to shape the trajectory and pathway of the nation. Washington political commentator Eric Ham says they're not just fighting over control or for change, but over the destiny of the United States.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News