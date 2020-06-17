Advertisement
Daylight shooting in Burlington leaves one person seriously injured
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 10:03AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 17, 2020 11:13AM EDT
TORONTO -- One person has serious injuries after a daylight shooting in Burlington.
It happened on Woodview Road, which is in the vicinity of New Street and Walkers Line.
Police say that two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot following the shooting.
Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place while police investigate but that advisory has since been lifted.
“Expect an ongoing heavy police presence,” Halton Regional Police said in a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.