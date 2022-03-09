Daylight saving time in Ontario 2022: When do the clocks change?
Daylight saving time 2022 will begin on Sunday morning when clocks spring forward in Ontario.
The time change in Ontario will happen at 2 a.m. on March 13.
After the time change, the sun will set in the Greater Toronto area around 7:20 p.m on Sunday.
The longest day of the year will take place on June 21 when the sun will set in Toronto at 9:03 p.m.
Daylight saving time ends again on Nov. 6, 2022.
IS ONTARIO GETTING RID OF DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME?
In Nov. 2020, Ontario passed legislation that would end the bi-annual changing of the clock, making daylight saving time permanent in the province.
Although the bill has received royal assent, it has yet to be proclaimed into force by the Lieutenant Governor. This will only happen if both New York and Quebec make the same change.
According to experts, some people will experience a shock to their bodies' internal clock when the time changes, much like the jet lag experienced after flying across time zones.
Research shows that the disruption to the internal clock can cause increased rates of heart attacks, stroke, weight gain, anxiety and contribute to workplace injuries and traffic collisions.
The Canadian Sleep Society endorses the change to make daylight saving time permanent across the country.
“Not only does [daylight saving time] induce sleep deprivation at its inception in the spring but it enforces later darkness during the summer, favoring delayed bedtime, social jetlag and more sleep loss,” the organization said in a statement.
“In the fall and winter seasons, the northern position of Canada leads to a significant loss of light exposure during daytime activities, culminating at levels below 8.5 hours.”
Daylight saving time started in Ontario in 1918.
With files from CTV News Toronto's Sean Davidson.
