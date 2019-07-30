

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A documentary about legendary Canadian hitmaker David Foster is set to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say the world premiere of "David Foster: Off The Record" will be followed by a special address to the Victoria-born music producer and composer at the TIFF Tribute Gala.

Directed by Toronto filmmaker Barry Avrich, the film offers an up-close look at the 16-time Grammy Award winner through archival footage and interviews with Foster's famous collaborators.

Producers say Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Michael Buble, Lionel Richie, Quincy Jones and Clive Davis are among the musical megastars who will appear in the film.

Actress-singer Katharine McPhee, whom Foster recently married, also appears.

The film charts Foster's career working with some of the biggest names in music to the tune of more than half a billion record sales.