

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO - Ontario Provincial Police are condemning a dangerous stunt carried out on a major GTA highway that was captured on video.

In a tweet posted late Sunday night, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt shared a video of a driver doing donuts in the middle of Highway 409 in the area of Carlingview Drive, near Toronto Pearson International Airport.

In the video, a group of motorists block the lanes of the highway as a driver spins in circles doing donuts in front of several onlookers, who are seen filming the stunt.

“This is not only dangerous and illegal, it is disappointing when a mob mentality of hijacking a highway to make a scene like this is conducted,” Schmidt wrote on social media. “We are better than this...aren’t we?”

It is not clear when the stunt was carried out.

Speaking to CP24 on Monday morning, Schmidt said it is fortunate that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

"When you see the video, you see stopped traffic all the way around that curve and if cars are coming up and not realizing that they are coming to a dead stop, very easily we could have a very serious and tragic outcome," Schmidt said.

He said those involved could face a number of charges, including dangerous driving and mischief.

"It’s absolutely ridiculous and they are going to scatter like mice when the light turns on," Schmidt said. "We have all sorts of negligence issues that we are dealing with."

He said investigators have already received tips from the public and officers are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

"This kind of activity not only happens here but it happens in neighbourhoods and communities at intersections where there are kids and pedestrians walking around," he added.

"It only takes a slip of the foot or maybe a little bit of inattention and all of a sudden you are into the back of a parked car, into a tree, or maybe into a pedestrian that is watching the mayhem going by."