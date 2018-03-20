

Katherine DeClerq, CTV news Toronto





A cyclist has been taken to a trauma centre without vital signs after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s Don Mills neighbourhood.

Toronto Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Laurentide Drive and Minorca Place at around 3 p.m.

Paramedics say they transported a man in his 60s to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The driver involved in the crash stayed on the scene.

Laurentide Drive is closed in both directions between Larabee Crescent and Alvarado Place to accommodate the police investigation.

More to come…