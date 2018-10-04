

A female cyclist has life-threatening injuries she was struck by a vehicle in Leslieville early Thursday morning.

Toronto police were alerted to the crash shortly after 7 a.m.

They say the cyclist, believed to be in her 20s, was reportedly travelling in a bike lane on Dundas Street nearLogan Avenue when she was struck.

She was rushed to hospital by paramedics via emergency run.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long said it was the driver who called police to report that they had hit someone.

Members of Traffic Services are now trying to determine what led to the collision.

A stretch of the eastbound lanes of Dundas Street have been closed while police tend to the scene. Traffic will be diverted north or south on Logan Avenue.

More to come…