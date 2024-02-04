Cyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after collision in Scarborough

A cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a van in Scarborough on Saturday evening, police say.

The collision took place at Pharmacy Avenue and Janet Boulevard at about 6:40 p.m., according to the Toronto Police Service (TPS) when a white Ram Promaster van travelling north on Pharmacy Avenue took a left turn.

The van collided with the cyclist, who was using a crosswalk on the west side of the road, police said.

The cyclist, a 58-year-old man, was transported to the hospital. The other driver remained at the scene, according to investigators.

TPS’ Traffic Services Unit has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to call at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).