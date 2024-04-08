TORONTO
Toronto

    • Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Toronto's Rosedale neighbourhood

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
    A cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle on Bayview Avenue, near the Brick Works.

    The collision happened shortly before 9:30 a.m., Toronto police said.

    Around two hours later, police confirmed that the cyclist died of their injuries in hospital.

    Traffic services is now investigating the fatal collision.

    Bayview Avenue is closed in both directions from the Brick Works to the Bloor Bridge in order to accommodate the investigation. Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.

