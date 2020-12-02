TORONTO -- A woman riding her bicycle has died after being hit by two vehicles near Dufferin Mall Wednesday evening, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Sylvan Avenue, south of Bloor Street West, just before 6:30 p.m.

Speaking to reporters, Duty Insp. Michael Williams said the cyclist was travelling south on Dufferin Street at the time of the incident.

"From what I know, she was clipped by a vehicle, and subsequently ended up in northbound traffic and was struck by a vehicle that was travelling northbound," said Williams.

Despite life-saving measures, the cyclist, who police said was a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead.

Police said both drivers of the vehicles remained on the scene.

Members of the Traffic Services Unit are investigating.

"We're still trying to piece together exactly what happened, and that's why we're asking for anyone with a video that can provide us with exactly what took place," Williams said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.