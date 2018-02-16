

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Newly released point-of-sale data reveals that customer spending in the King Street area during the streetcar right of way pilot project was in “line with seasonal spending patterns” for the first seven weeks of the initiative, according to the city.

The numbers, compiled by Moneris Solutions Corporation, were included in the latest batch of data released by the city on Friday.

They reveal that the total value of customer spending at businesses located on King Street between Bathurst and Jarvis streets between Nov. 12 and Dec. 31 was consistent with spending patterns over the past three years.

The data also found that the value of customer spending in the pilot area actually increased by 21 per cent between October and November, which was in line with a city-wide increase of 20 per cent during that same time period.

The release of the data comes in the wake of a publicity campaign by several restaurant owners along King Street, who have blamed the pilot project for declining business.

They say the fact that cars are forced off after driving one block on the busy stretch means less people are spending time in the district.

Kit Kat Bar and Grill owner Al Carbone has been among the most vocal of that group, erecting an ice sculpture displaying a raised middle finger outside his restaurant in January and also spearheading a social media campaign using the hashtag #ReverseKingCarBan.

The city, however, has contended that the pilot is having its desired effect in speeding up the 504 streetcar and attracting more riders to public transit.

Data from the month of January that was released on Friday indicates that streetcar ridership on routes serving the pilot are has increased from 2,047 passengers per hour to 2,892 passengers per hour.

The data also reveals that the average commute time of streetcars through the pilot area has improved by up to three minutes.