Current and former councillors say they are exploring a run to become Toronto's next mayor

Two names with experience at city hall are seriously considering throwing their hats in to become the next mayor of Toronto.

In a statement released Tuesday, Coun. Brad Bradford said that he has assembled an exploratory committee with more than a dozen advisors. They include Conservative political strategist Kory Teneycke, Navigator executive Jamie Watt, former councillor and TTC Chair Karen Stintz and Liberal strategist Bob Lopinski.

“Nobody wants the city locked in a right versus left political circus,” Bradford said in a statement he released Tuesday morning. “With the timing now confirmed for the mayoral race, I’m taking the next steps to build a winning team that can tackle the serious challenges facing our city. To do this, I’m assembling an Advisory Committee that will ensure any campaign I lead represents the broad diversity and perspectives found across the entire city.”

Separately on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Ana Bailão told CP24 that the former city councillor is also eyeing a possible run.

The comment was provided after Bailão posted a Toronto Star article to Twitter, in which she discussed her potential campaign and a desire to expand cell service on the TTC, which is currently only available to Freedom Mobile customers.

“A huge part of the solution for TTC safety and improving services overall, is technology, not just more and more police officers. Bell, Telus, Rogers should be put on notice by all candidates running for Mayor No more excuses. Improve the service,” she said in her tweet.

Brad Bradford and Ana Bailão are seen in this composite image. (Handouts)

Both Bradford and Bailão are considered centrists who were aligned with John Tory when he was mayor.

Bradford, the councillor for Beaches East York, was just elected to a second term as councillor. Bailão served as the Davenport councillor for 10 years from 2010 to 2012 and spent four of them as deputy mayor under Tory.

City council has not yet formally declared the mayor’s seat to be vacant, but the city clerk has set a byelection date of June 26 and candidates have until May 12 to file nomination papers to run.

The doors to the mayor’s office were flung wide-open after John Tory revealed several weeks ago that he had had an affair with a staffer in his office and said that he would be stepping down in order to focus on his family.

Tory’s last day on the job was Feb. 17. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie has since assumed some of his powers and duties and will carry them out until a new mayor takes office. She has said she will not run to become mayor herself.

Former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders has also said that he is exploring a run for the mayor’s chair, as has Scarborough-Guildwood MPP Mitzie Hunter. Urbanist Gil Penalosa, who ran against Tory and came a distant second a few months ago has said he will run again.

The nomination period is expected to begin April 3, pending city council’s approval.