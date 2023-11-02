Crown suggests Nygard gave shifting accounts of locks installed in 'secret' top-floor bedroom
On the final day of the cross-examination of disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard, the prosecution suggested the former businessman has given shifting accounts of security measures installed in his "secret" top-floor bedroom suite, where complainants allege they were sexually assaulted.
The 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct chain of women's clothing companies pleaded not guilty in September to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s. Multiple complainants in the trial have claimed they were taken to Nygard's Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with the encounters ending in alleged attacks in the private suite.
During the final day of cross-examination, Crown lawyer Neville Golwalla continued with the suggestion that Nygard has given conflicting accounts throughout his court testimony last week and an 11-hour interview he completed with police in October 2021.
READ MORE: Crown suggests Peter Nygard gave inconsistent statements to police, in court testimony
The Crown played the audio of the police interview, in which Nygard can be heard stating that a keypad lock used to secure the suite was installed on the inside of the room. However, Golwalla pointed out that during recent weeks, Nygard has maintained that the lock was on the outside – a claim echoed by complainants who allege that the exit was not obvious or accessible.
To that, Nygard said he answered the officers' questions to the best of his ability, despite dealing with "some memory issues" at the time. Throughout Thursday's proceedings, he continued to deny the suggestion that anyone would have found it difficult to exit the room and that a code was only needed to enter the room, not to leave it.
READ MORE: Peter Nygard's bedroom in his Toronto HQ shown in video played at sexual assault trial
The accused has denied the suggestion he could have lied to the Toronto police detective in 2021, stating he had “nothing to hide."
The jury is tentatively scheduled to begin deliberating on Nov. 8. They will be sequestered for the duration of those deliberations.
Lawyer Brian Greenspan (left to right), Justice Robert Goldstein and Peter Nygard attend Nygard's sexual assault trial in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct.25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's literally been the most toxic place': Foreign-trained physicians in Regina on discrimination in health-care
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Respiratory virus season has arrived. Here's what you need to know to protect yourself
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance; Gaza's largest hospital struggles to treat injured
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
'We have little hope to leave': Hundreds of Canadians still trapped in Gaza as other foreign nationals cross into Egypt
Ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians were able to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, along with more than 300 foreign nationals—but apart from reports of one Canadian making it out, hundreds of other Canadians were still waiting to hear when they would be allowed to do the same.
'We’re taking it very seriously': Humane society, forensic science students excavating pet cemetery in Ontario
All Hallows' Eve may have passed, but at one cemetery west of Toronto, they're just beginning to unearth the dead.
'A curse to be a parent in Gaza': More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in 3 weeks, Gaza Health Ministry says
More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry.
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
National public inquiry into foreign interference to proceed in two phases: commissioner
The long-called-for national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions has started to get rolling in earnest, with the commissioner deciding her work will proceed in phases, with public hearings beginning early next year, and culminating in a final report at the end of 2024.
Listen to the last new Beatles' song with John, Paul, George, Ringo and AI tech: 'Now and Then'
The final Beatles recording is here. Titled 'Now and Then,' the almost impossible-to-believe track is four minutes and eight seconds of the first and only original Beatles recording of the 21st century.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police operation underway at Longueuil high school
Police say they are responding to a 'threat' at a high school on Montreal's South Shore.
-
'It's a disgrace': Quebec MNA breaks down in tears after CAQ rejects motion calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Quebec solidaire MNA Haroun Bouazzi broke down in tears on Thursday after being outraged by the CAQ government's refusal to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
-
Hydro-Quebec to spend up to $185 billion to increase capacity, reliability
Quebec's public hydroelectric utility says it plans to spend up to $185 billion by 2035 to increase generating capacity and improve the reliability of its network.
London
-
Driver of passenger vehicle dead after hitting school bus
According to police, Potters Road is closed between Oxford Road 13 and Middletown Line.
-
School bus crashes in Stratford, 12 students on board uninjured
Stratford police say a dozen students were on board a school bus involved in a crash Thursday, but none were hurt.
-
Fatal crash in Bruce County
According to police, one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Kitchener
-
Missing Guelph man found dead, three arrested
Three people have been arrested after a man reported missing last month was found dead.
-
School bus crashes in Stratford, 12 students on board uninjured
Stratford police say a dozen students were on board a school bus involved in a crash Thursday, but none were hurt.
-
Waterloo farm says people can find purpose for pumpkins past peak season
Good Family Pumpkins says to think twice before taking the pumpkin off your front porch and bringing it to the trash.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
Three years after she disappeared, police find remains of missing northwest Ont. woman
In what police are describing as a suspicious death, the remains of a Nipigon, Ont., woman who went missing in March 2020 have been located.
-
Sudbury police investigating sudden death at local bank
Emergency crews were called to investigate a sudden death at a bank on Lasalle Blvd. in New Sudbury on Thursday morning, police say.
Ottawa
-
Normal operations return to The Ottawa Hospital General Campus after fire
The Code Orange in place at the General Campus of The Ottawa Hospital has been lifted after a transformer fire closed its emergency department on Oct. 27.
-
Long-time Sparks Street jewellery store to close
Alyea's Jewellers will be closing its doors after 62 years in business.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
Windsor
-
Riverside Drive westbound lane reopens after active investigation
Windsor police have reopened a section of Riverside Drive after an active investigation.
-
Data connected to hospital cyberattack has been published: hospital officials
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent hospital officials say data connected to a cyberattack has been published.
-
Teen faces impaired driving charge after vehicle crashes into Lake Erie
Essex County OPP say a 19-year-old is facing an impaired driving charge after a vehicle crashed into Lake Erie.
Barrie
-
Senior faces careless driving charges after double-fatal crash in May
On May 11,OPP attended a three-vehicle crash on Highway 9 involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck.
-
SS Keewatin arrives at its new home in Kingston, Ont.
The historic SS Keewatin has arrived at its new home in Kingston, Ont., marking the beginning of a new chapter for the iconic steamliner.
-
Cash and cocaine found in Orillia, Ont. home
The Orillia and Muskoka's Community Street Crime units searched a residence on Colborne Street in Orillia on November 1.
Atlantic
-
Arrest made in stabbing death of Halifax woman
An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old Halifax woman last year.
-
Police investigating fatal fire in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police says a man has died following a fire in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks in front of public accounts committee about COVID-19 response
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was in front of the public accounts committee Thursday morning answering questions on her response to the pandemic.
Calgary
-
Online game opened Alberta mom's accounts to hackers
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
-
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal
The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Nov. 3-5)
Ten of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:
Winnipeg
-
MPI employees approve new agreement, strike coming to an end
The strike involving Manitoba Public Insurance employees has come to an end.
-
Manitoba joins calls for fairness over carbon tax
Manitoba is joining other provinces looking for fairness over the carbon tax.
-
Winnipeg man facing charges in connection with bank robbery
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after attempting to rob a bank in the city on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
-
Mounties searching for man and boat after crewmate found dead in B.C. Gulf Islands
Mounties are investigating the death of one man and the disappearance of another after the two mariners were last seen boarding a boat in British Columbia's Gulf Islands.
-
ICBC warns that danger to pedestrians spikes during fall, winter months
Police and volunteers handed out safety reflectors Thursday in Vancouver to increase awareness of the danger to pedestrians on B.C.'s roads during the fall and winter months.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 Police announce biggest cocaine seizure in EPS history
The Edmonton Police Service will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to announce details about the single-biggest cocaine bust in EPS history.
-
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal
The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Edmonton police ask for help finding missing teen girl
Edmonton police are asking for help finding a teenaged girl last seen in mid-October around Whyte Avenue.