TORONTO -- The streets of downtown Toronto were packed with thousands of people on Saturday afternoon for two anti-Black racism protests.

Hundreds of protesters began gathering at Nathan Phillips Square at around 1 p.m. for a peaceful walk being organized by the group Action for Injustice.

The protesters then began marching north on University Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

At one point, the group came to a stop near the U.S. Consulate and silently took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honour of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last week after an officer placed his knee against his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds in an incident that was caught on video.

The incident has since sparked protests across the globe and the eight minute and 46 second moment of silence has come to symbolize police brutality.

Among those in attendance for Saturday’s Action for Justice march was Sahar Bahadi.

Her son, Sammy Yatim, was shot and killed by a Toronto police officer on an empty streetcar seven years ago. The officer, James Forcillo, was later convicted of attempted murder for a second volley of shots that came as Yatim lay dying on the floor of the streetcar.

“I feel sorry for the people who lost their children, a member of their family without any reason by the police. Police should be protecting us, not killing us. My heart is with everybody here,” Bahadi told CP24.

“Please think a thousand times before you shoot. Talk with the people. Especially, if they have mental health issues talk with them and think a thousand times before you shoot.”

Today’s protests are just the latest in a series of demonstrations to take place in Toronto in the wake of Floyd’s death.

On Friday afternoon several thousand protesters, many of them chanting "I can't breathe,” marched through downtown Toronto as part of a peaceful demonstration.

A vigil was also held at Nathan Phillips Square on Friday night, where residents spoke about their experiences with anti-Black racism.

Mayor John Tory has previously said that police are aware of some online chatter suggesting that a group of people intent on “wreaking havoc downtown” could infiltrate this weekend’s protests.

Demonstrators at Nathan Phillips Square have, however, stressed that they want to keep things peaceful.

The only incident so far came when a man in blackface showed up at Nathan Phillips Square.

He was quickly arrested by police and was later charged with breach of the peace.

“Right now, by all accounts, everything has been peaceful. The messaging is pretty clear. We want the 99.9 per cent of people that are there to show why they are there, to speak about anti-Black racism, to have the time to say that,” Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

“We’ve also asked for them to help. We’ve said look, that’s the message we want put out there, please if others are distracting that message, please help us, let us know who those people are. We will do everything we can to suppress the moments, to allow people to have a peaceful and safe protest.”

Meanwhile, another anti-Black racism demonstration got underway with hundreds of protesters marching towards Queen’s Park.

The group gathered at Trinity Bellwoods Park at around 2 p.m. Many were carrying signs and chanting “Black lives matter,” and “no justice, no peace.”

Before the march, people knelt on the ground in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, which is how long Floyd was pinned down.

“We are all here because we are against racism,” one of the organizers said.

“The Black community is hurting right now, and we need to do our part in supporting our neighbors, our family, our brothers, sisters, everything.”

She stressed that it will be a peaceful protest.

“I'm representing my kids. I'm representing the future,” Kim, who is a mother of four, said.

Kim said she watched the video of Floyd, who was at one point heard calling for his mother while struggling to breathe, and she said it was heart-wrenching.

“I feel like our kids deserve a better future. We're just here to walk. By God's grace, this is going to make a difference.”

Charmain Emerson said she is at the rally because it’s time for change.

“I am motivated, and I am inspired by honestly, all of the young people that I see coming out at all the various protests that we've had so far,” Emerson said.

“It's a sea of all kinds of faces -- white faces, brown faces, Black faces. We're all coming together to make a difference.”