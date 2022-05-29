Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87
Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87.
His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.
"He went peacefully and he looked as handsome as ever," she said in a phone interview.
Known for his vivacious personality and enthusiastic stage presence, the singer of "Ruby Baby," "Mary Lou" and Bo Diddley cover "Who Do You Love" earned several nicknames including Mr. Dynamo, Sir Ronnie, Rompin' Ronnie and the Hawk.
Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan on his infamous 1966 tour when the folkster embraced the electric guitar.
Five members of the Hawks, including Levon Helm and Robbie Robertson, would later form the Band.
Though Hawkins clashed with some of his former bandmates, he joined the Band onstage as part of their iconic 1976 farewell show captured in Martin Scorsese's concert film "The Last Waltz." Robertson would later recall in his memoir "Testimony" that inviting Hawkins was, in part, a tribute to his influence.
"He was really good at gathering musicians that he thought were the best around," Robertson said in a 2016 interview with The Canadian Press.
"It was like a bootcamp for musicians to go through, learn the music and when to do certain things and not do certain things. He just played a real pivotal part in all of it."
Born in Arkansas in 1935, Hawkins joined the army reserve after high school while moonlighting in the Black Hawks, a band formed by fellow musician A.C. Reed.
After wrapping up his time in the military, he opened the Rockwood Club in Fayetteville, Ark., which became a popular stop for artists like Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison and Conway Twitty.
He eventually gave himself top billing and began playing as Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks, crafting a bad-boy look with slicked black hair and sideburns.
Many credit Hawkins -- who had an affection for designer cars, large aviator sunglasses, women and parties -- with laying the path for budding Canadian artists to enter the U.S. market.
"Most of them were starving to death," said Hawkins. "Agents wouldn't book a Canadian group."
So Hawkins would lend his car, with U.S. licence plates, to band leaders with the goal of fooling agents and club owners into paying gigs.
"They'd tell them they were from Scarborough -- Tennessee," he added.
Throughout his career, Hawkins wrote roughly 500 songs and received numerous accolades and awards.
In 1982, he won a Juno for best country male vocalist for the album "Legend In His Spare Time." He was honoured with a star on Canada's Walk of Fame in October 2002 where the Tragically Hip's Rob Baker thanked Hawkins because he took "aspiring musicians and marinated them." He was also an Order of Canada recipient in 2014.
In 2002, Hawkins had a cancerous tumour removed from his pancreas, just three months after undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery. The story was captured in the 2004 TV documentary "Ronnie Hawkins: Still Alive and Kickin"' in which he mused about one day meeting "the Big Rocker in the sky."
"He took me and my band in like we were family," actor and singer Kris Kristofferson said at a 2002 tribute to Hawkins.
"If there is a rock 'n' roll god, I know he looks just like this guy."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87
Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.
As Ottawa readies new firearms bill, StatCan says violent gun crime is on the rise
After falling for several years, rates of firearm-related violent crime are on the rise in Canada, the majority of which involve handguns, a recent report from Statistics Canada shows.
Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto killed in India: reports
A Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto has been killed in India, according to multiple reports.
U.S. Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
The U.S. Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.
Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits
Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city Sunday as Moscow's soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds for conquering the region in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.
After court, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's careers face another trial
After six weeks of testimony in a defamation trial that has aired the good, bad and the very ugly of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former relationship, the case is now in the hands of the jury.
Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard
Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal's mountains, officials said. But bad weather and nightfall caused the search to be suspended until Monday morning.
'Absurd' to criticize feds for possible challenge of provincial laws, says Lametti
Justice Minister David Lametti is defending the federal government's authority to challenge provincial laws that they believe infringe on the rights of Canadians, after Quebec said Ottawa's reaction to Bills 21 and 96 lacked 'respect.'
Ukrainian victims of sexual violence need reproductive health care: Sajjan
International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan says he told Canadian officials in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to ensure that women sexually assaulted by Russian troops get the help they need -- including access to abortions if they wish.
Montreal
-
Legault adamant about repatriating immigration, as Quebec-Ottawa clash looms
A new confrontation is emerging between Ottawa and Quebec over the issue of immigration control, as Premier Francois Legault is adamant that all immigration powers, traditionally shared between the two levels of government, be repatriated to Quebec lest the province 'become a Louisiana.'
-
Quebec's use of notwithstanding clause in language law opens constitutional debate
When federal Justice Minister David Lametti reacted last week to the adoption of Quebec's language law reform, he took aim at the provincial government's proactive use of the notwithstanding clause to shield the law from constitutional challenges.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainian refugees touches down in Montreal
A second charter flight carrying Ukrainians who have been approved for emergency travel to Canada touched down in Montreal shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.
London
-
Protesters storm stage to interrupt private Doug Ford Rally in London, Ont.
The Ontario PC Party wasn’t about to let a few rogue protesters deter them from getting their message out to supporters Sunday.
-
Special weather statement issued for London region with humid weather expected Monday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region as the first heat event of the season is expected Monday.
-
Country star Eric Ethridge ready for 'busy summer' after 2.5-year break during pandemic
It was a combination of nerves and excitement for Sarnia, Ont. country-pop singer Eric Ethridge before he took the stage Saturday night.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for suspect after shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Police make arrest after Kitchener man 'caught' by witnesses
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 48-year-old Kitchener man in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.
-
'It’s very impressive': Local high school students put hand-built electric cars to the test
No driver's license was needed for a group of high-schoolers driving their own electric vehicles through the University of Waterloo campus on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in the Sault investigate gunshots
Sault Ste. Marie police officers are investigating a shooting incident at a residence in the 200 block of Beverley Street.
-
Sault Police accepting sexual assault reports online
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is now accepting sexual assault reports online.
-
Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered comfort Sunday to a city gripped by grief and anger as they paid respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers slain during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa reconnecting 'hardest hit' pockets of outages
Hydro Ottawa is entering the "last phase" of restoring power to homes and businesses following a devastating storm over a week ago, with the goal to have the grid back on by tonight.
-
Coyote takes a dip in backyard pool in Ottawa
An Ottawa woman was surprised to see a coyote swimming in her backyard pool Saturday morning.
-
New record set at Ottawa Marathon
Ethiopia’s Andualem Shiferaw was the first to cross the finish line at the Ottawa Marathon, setting a new course record for the race in the nation’s capital.
Windsor
-
Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent regions Sunday as hot and humid air is expected to arrive Monday and continue through the next day.
-
Walkerville restauranteur planning to open business downtown
Vito Maggio, who has always enjoyed Windsor’s downtown, is set to open up shop there in the near future.
-
'Ridiculous situation': Housing costs concern southwest Ontarians ahead of election
The cost of housing, both renting and buying property, is one of the top issues facing residents in this southwestern Ontario city as the provincial election approaches.
Barrie
-
SIU investigating incident on Georgian Bay Saturday afternoon
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after an incident on the waters of Georgian Bay Saturday afternoon.
-
Ontario reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths as ICU admissions stay steady
Ontario is reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19 while intensive care admissions remain steady.
-
New Barrie autism centre opens its doors
A new autism centre in Barrie held its grand opening on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
'Trying to budget for fuel has been crazy': High costs impact N.S. farmers
Farmers know uncertainty comes with the profession — with acres exposed to potential storms or droughts. But this season, the weather isn't the worry, it's the cost of fertilizer and fuel.
-
Rough road to recovery for N.B. duty-free shop – still holding out hope border traffic will increase
A N.B. duty-free shop owner at the U.S.-Canada border says high fuel costs and lingering requirements at the border are hurting business.
-
Two new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships named in honour of Canadian naval heroes
Members of the Royal Canadian Navy and federal and provincial government dignitaries gathered on the Halifax waterfront Sunday for the naming ceremony for two of Canada's new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships.
Calgary
-
Police investigate death of infant in northwest Calgary
Calgary police say they are investigating the undetermined death of an infant at a northwest home on Saturday afternoon.
-
Thousands hit the pavement as Calgary Marathon returns
After two and a half years of cancellations and restrictions, Calgary's largest marathon took to city streets Sunday looking an awful lot like its pre-pandemic self despite much fewer numbers.
-
Suspects sought after weapons incident at Chinook Centre
Police are seeking two suspects following an incident at Chinook Centre early Saturday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple days of rain expected in parts of southern Manitoba: Environment Canada
Parts of southern Manitoba are once again bracing for several days of a rain as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.
-
Police looking for information after woman dies in reported assault Saturday
Winnipeg police say a woman has died after a reported assault Saturday night.
-
Two people in hospital, police searching for suspects in downtown stabbing Saturday
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects after a stabbing downtown Saturday night.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver airline worker fired in wave of pandemic cost-cutting awarded $170K severance by court
A Hong Kong-based airline that permanently shuttered its Vancouver operations in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been ordered to pay nearly $170,000 severance to the woman who managed the office.
-
Hospital emergency department in B.C. Interior closed again
For at least the fifth time this month, an emergency department at a small hospital in B.C.'s Interior has had to close due to staffing issues.
-
'Don't be a fawn-napper': Conservation officers warn public not to move 'abandoned' baby deer
The BC Conservation Officer Service is reminding the public not to disturb baby deer seen alone outside.
Edmonton
-
'We just want to be a vibrant community': Rally calls for lasting security in Edmonton's Chinatown
An emotional rally outside City Hall Saturday afternoon called for more permanent solutions to help keep Edmonton's Chinatown a vibrant community.
-
Big Bin event gives Edmontonians the chance to get rid of old furniture, appliances
The City of Edmonton is helping residents dispose of unwanted and large household items that can’t be set out for normal waste collection.
-
Indigenous B.C. filmmaker says he was refused entry on Cannes red carpet for his moccasins
A Dene filmmaker based in Vancouver says he was "disappointed" and "close to tears" when security at the Cannes Film Festival blocked him from walking the red carpet while dressed in a pair of moccasins.