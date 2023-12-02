Crombie leading after first round of voting for Ontario Liberal leader

Voting for the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party is going to a second round, with Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie leading after the first tally.

Ted Hsu, who secured the fewest points in the first round of voting with 1,300, now drops off the ballot.

His supporters’ second choices will now be tallied up and added to the points of the remaining three candidates: Crombie, Liberal MP and former provincial cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, and Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith.

Crombie has the highest number of points after the first ballot, with 5,559, followed by Erskine-Smith with 3,320 points and Naqvi with 2,760 points.

Party members voted using ranked ballots and points get awarded on a weighted system, with each constituency association awarding 100 points, allocated based on the percentage of the vote each candidate receives from members in that riding.

The magic number to win is 6,471 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2023.