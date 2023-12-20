'Crisis point:' NDP asks Trudeau to step up amid Toronto's refugee housing crisis

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has written an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling on his government to step up amid a refugee “crisis” in Toronto.

The Liberal government promised the city $97 million in funding in July in order to offset the additional costs related to providing shelter for refugees.

However, Mayor Olivia Chow has said that the city needs an additional $103 million in funding this year, as well as $250 million in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

In his letter, Singh said that the number of people who are homeless in Toronto has reached a “crisis point” and that the situation is “particularly dire” for refugees who come to the city looking for a “new start” and often end up sleeping outside after being turned away from full shelters.

“Each night, over 300 people are turned away from Toronto’s shelter system and as the nights get colder things will only get worse for people. Toronto is working to open more shelter and warming space, but it can’t keep up with demand,” he said. “The City of Toronto needs a champion and a meaningful partner at the federal level. I am imploring you directly to act with the utmost urgency this crisis deserves. No one should be sleeping on the street this holiday season.”

The city has said that there are approximately 2,900 refugee complaints in Toronto’s shelter system, representing a 440 per cent increase from just two years prior.

While the city has added 500 beds to the system at a cost of $34 million, it has been unable to keep up with demand and refugees have frequently been seen sleeping outside the Peter Street referral centre downtown after being unable to find a space in a shelter.

In his letter, Singh noted that more than 300 people are being turned away from City of Toronto shelters each night, while predicting that as the nights get colder “things will only get worse.”

He said that the city is doing its best to open more shelter and warming spaces but ultimately needs more support from the federal government.

“While funding for refugees lies squarely with the federal government – each and every day the City of Toronto does everything in its power to house these newcomers, to help them start a new life in our country. This places incredible pressure on the shelter system as well as the city’s finances. It’s time for your government to deliver,” the letter states.

“No one should be sleeping on the street this holiday season.”

In July, Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the federal government is already providing lots of support to Toronto for various programs and cannot spend ‘infinite’ amounts in response to Chow’s request for more financial support.

Chow, however, has continued to lobby the federal government to come to the table with additional funding to offset the costs of housing refugees.