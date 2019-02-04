

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An investigation is underway in Caledon where an explosion rocked a quiet neighbourhood early Sunday morning, killing one man and completely levelling a home.

The house on Maple Grove Road was reduced to rubble shortly 6:30 a.m.

A 54-year-old man, identified by police as Joseph Westcott, was found at the scene and later died.

No one else was injured.

The force of the blast scattered debris across the neighbourhood, breaking windows and damaging doors of nearby homes. About 35 residents have been forced from their homes while emergency crews assess structural integrity and conduct an investigation.

A total of 22 surrounding homes sustained damaged, at least seven of them severely.

Though police detected a gas leak when they arrived at the scene, it is not known if that caused the blast.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has taken over the investigation. Investigators arrived back at the blast site before sunrise Monday morning, using flashlights to survey the extensive site.

“We’ve had a high order explosion, which means that the blast pressure wave went through the area at over 1000 metres per second, shattering everything in its path,” OFM investigator Andrea Gaynor said from the scene on Monday.

“Natural gas is one thing we have to consider but we have to look at all the possibilities.”

A number of crews will descend on the neighbourhood today, each tasked with different parts of the extensive investigation.

An excavator will be brought in to deal specifically with the property where the explosion took place.

Gaynor said that crew will “de-layer” the scene to look for the possible source of the blast.

A metallurgist – a scientist who specializes in metals – will also visit the property.

“He (the metallurgist) can look at some of those components and tell us whether the damage was caused before the explosion or as a result of the explosion,” Gaynor said. “That’s going to be key in determining a cause here.”

One crew in particular will be in charge of documenting “exposure damage” to homes in the area.

“The aim of that is to document everything so that, hopefully by the end of the day, we can release those homes back to the town. That way we can have structural engineers come in and the insurance companies come in and start helping their clients,” she said.

However, investigators anticipate it could be several days before residents can return.

Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson told reporters Sunday that the town is working with those displaced by the explosion and will provide them with the support they need in the meantime.

He said Mississauga’s response to a massive, deadly house explosion in 2016 has taught the Town of Caledon valuable lessons about how to respond.

“Our emergency work plan has worked extremely well,” he said. “One thing that has made it move so efficient is what the community has done… Everybody is asking, ‘What can we do to help.’”

Neighbours say victim was quiet, clean

Little is known about Joseph Westcott, who was found without vital signs at the explosion site before succumbing to his injuries.

Police identified him in the hours following the blast.

Neighbours told CP24 on Monday that he was unassuming and “pleasant.”

“Very quiet, pleasant guy,” Steven, who did not provide his last name, said.

“He kept his house good, he looked after his lawn. He was meticulous on his lawn. Just a mister nice guy. He kept himself to himself.”