TORONTO -- Ontario drivers will soon be able to turn to credit unions for an auto insurance policy, a move the government claims will increase convenience.

The government is proposing minor changes to the province's auto insurance system, that will include more digital options and digital-only auto insurance providers.

Credit unions -- owned by people who bank with the institutions -- would be able to sell insurance in their branches and online, once new legislation has been passed.

Drivers who own older vehicles would soon be able purchase "not-at-fault property damage coverage," meaning the damage and deductible would be covered by the insurer.

At the same time insurance companies would be able to reject vehicle damage claims "where misrepresentation or fraud is involved."