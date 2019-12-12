TORONTO -- Three people were taken to hospital after a school bus and a TTC bus collided in the city’s east end on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 10 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto paramedics said they transported one adult and two children to hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries have been reported and the cause of the collision is not yet known.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.