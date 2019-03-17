

CTV News Toronto





An elderly woman has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga this afternoon.

It happened near Airport Road and Morningstar Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said the victim was awake when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Paramedics later transported her to hospital in critical condition.

“There was a green light to cross Airport Road from Morningstar. The pedestrian was crossing on the green light and the vehicle we believe was making a right turn on the green light,” Const. Taryn Hill said.

“The driver of the vehicle has remained on scene and is cooperating with police. The driver is a male adult in his 50s from Etobicoke.”

Roads have been closed in the area to accommodate an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being urged to contact police.

“We’re asking anyone with dash cam or video surveillance in the area to contact our Major Collision Bureau or Crime Stoppers,” Hill said.