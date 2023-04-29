Crash in Caledon sends 2 to hospital

Police are the scene of a crash in Caledon Saturday morning that sent two people to hospital.

It happened on Highway 10 between King Street and County Road 9 and Olde Base Line Road and County Road 12.

Peel paramedics told CP24 that two adult males were transported to hospital in stable condition following the crash.

A section of the highway that was closed following the crash has since reopened.

No other information about the collision has been released.