

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A two-year-old girl from Aurora has a superficial lesion on her body after a coyote knocked her over in a backyard.

The girl’s mother, who did not want to be identified, said that she and her husband, along with her daughter and six-year-old son, were walking home after dinner on Sunday just before 9 p.m. when the kids ran into their backyard to check on a tree they had planted.

In security camera video that captured the incident, a coyote is seen wandering around the home into a neighbour’s yard.

As the kids run towards the tree, the coyote is seen sprinting from the neighbour’s yard towards them. The animal lunges towards the small girl, knocking her to the ground.

“She just has a very superficial lesion on her body, but she is frightened,” the mother said. “She is fine now. She was traumatized at first. She cried and didn’t talk for about an hour.”

In the video, the brother runs away and the parents run towards the coyote waving their hands to scare it away.

The child was taken to two different doctors. Her mother said that her daughter will not need a vaccine as a result of her contact with the coyote.

The mother said that she captured some video of a coyote walking in front of her home about three weeks before the incident. She said that she contacted the city and they told her that if they came in contact with the animal they should make loud noises to try and scare it away.

“And that is what I did,” she said.

The mother said that she is now looking into fencing for around her property and hopes the coyote can be relocated elsewhere.