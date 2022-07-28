COVID-19 vaccine bookings for babies and toddlers set to open in Ontario
Ontario parents can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their babies and preschoolers starting later this morning.
The province's booking portal will open for pediatric vaccine appointments for children aged six months to under five years at 8 a.m.
Families can also make appointments through health units using their own booking systems as well as some primary care providers and pharmacies.
Clinics for the youngest age group are scheduled to ramp up across the province in the coming days and some are planning to host appointments today.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Toronto Public Health says it expects to start administering shots to babies and toddlers today and some pharmacies are also in position to start vaccinating.
Health Canada approved Moderna's pediatric shot this month and Ontario's health minister says the vaccine is safe, effective and will help protect children from the virus.
Immunocompromised youth aged 12 to 17 will also be able to schedule second booster doses starting today if six months have passed since their first booster dose.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope to host mass at Quebec pilgrimage site following second apology
Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec's capital city as part of his tour that he has called a pilgrimage of penance. The pontiff is scheduled to host his second mass on Canadian soil later this morning.
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
Pope asked to renounce Doctrine of Discovery – what is it?
Amid Pope Francis' 'penitential' journey in Canada, Indigenous people and advocates are calling for the repudiation of the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' a centuries-old policy they say is responsible for colonial and systematic injustices.
Project tracking COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes pauses due to lack of data
A think tank that's been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces are no longer making enough information public about the spread of the virus in the sector.
U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over streaming bill
Washington has raised concerns about the trade implications of Ottawa's online-streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada could face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.
Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
Woman set on fire in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside: police
An investigation is underway in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside after a woman was reportedly set on fire earlier this week while she was sitting on the sidewalk.
Lack of communication on epidural shortage 'frustrating' doctors
A shortage of epidural tubes used to provide pain medication primarily during labour and delivery is affecting most provinces, but supply issues seem to be worse in Western Canada, says the vice-president of the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society.
Montreal
-
Pope to host mass at Quebec pilgrimage site following second apology
Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec's capital city as part of his tour that he has called a pilgrimage of penance. The pontiff is scheduled to host his second mass on Canadian soil later this morning.
-
Pope Francis expresses 'shame and sorrow' for residential schools in Quebec speech
Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed shame and sorrow for the role Catholic institutions played in the "deplorable" residential school system that tried to strip Indigenous people of their language, culture and world view.
-
Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
London
-
Estimated $100,000 in damages following Egerton Street house fire
Two occupants are safe and damages are estimated at $100,000 following a house fire in east London Wednesday afternoon.
-
OPP identify victim of fatal cycling crash
OPP have identified the person who died as a result of a crash in Southgate Township on Tuesday.
-
'Honour the contract': Tough advice from real estate experts
Are you thinking about backing out of that new house you recently purchased? Industry experts have a piece of advice — don’t do it.
Kitchener
-
‘Should we have hope or just give up?’: U of G residence crunch has students considering other options
With the start of the University of Guelph’s autumn semester just over a month away, some incoming students are still waiting to see if the university will be able to accommodate them in residence.
-
Part of Trussler Road blocked off after collision involving motorcycle
Waterloo region police have blocked off part of Trussler Road as they investigate a collision in the area.
-
St. Marys mayor says getting answers to ‘cyber incidnet’ is a top priority
An outside firm is now leading the search for answers in a ‘cyber incident’ targeting the Town of St. Marys last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Branch 25 Legion in the Sault is on the move
The Maple Leaf that has flown in front of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 in Sault Ste. Marie for the last 55 years has been lowered.
-
Alberta patrol officer passes through Sudbury while raising awareness about PTSD
Chad Kennedy of Alberta is making his way through Canada while raising awareness about PTSD.
-
Nature Conservancy of Canada challenges shutterbugs to photograph nature this weekend
The Nature Conservancy of Canada is encouraging people to photograph nature during the August long weekend – and send them the photos.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.
The Ottawa Fire Service confirms firefighter Jeff Dean was killed in a skydiving incident at the airport in Arnprior, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's how you can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Ottawa for children under the age of 5
Children under the age of five can roll up their sleeve and receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa today, as Ontario expands eligibility for the vaccine to the province's youngest.
-
Eastern Ontario tornado: The story of the man inside this truck
An Ontario man survived with minor injuries after his truck was thrown more than 20 metres from the roadway during a tornado in eastern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Windsor neighbours call city’s rules prohibiting plants and stones near sidewalk 'archaic'
A group of neighbours in Windsor are hoping the city will reverse a bylaw that prohibits residents from placing plants and other personal items near the sidewalk without a permit — but city officials say the bylaw is needed to ensure everyone’s safety.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted, facing kidnapping and assault charges
Windsor police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection with a violent altercation that sent two people to the hospital.
-
GECDSB virtual students have until Aug. 5 to decide if returning to classroom or not
The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is planning for a return to in-person learning but is still offering a remote learning option for the 2022-2023 school year.
Barrie
-
-
Former Conservative party staffer of Alex Nuttall charged in alleged 2020 computer hack
Former MP Alex Nuttall is running for mayor of Barrie as one of his former staffers is accused of hacking into the Erin O'Toole campaign's computer data during the 2020 Conservative Party of Canada Leadership race.
-
Motorcyclist dies after losing control and hitting guardrail in Bradford
A motorcyclist is dead after police say he lost control while riding in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday afternoon and struck a guardrail.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie says early descriptions of mass shooting not 'consistent' with reality
The Mountie who was among the first to tell the public about the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia testified today that some of the early descriptions police provided were not 'consistent' with the reality of what had happened.
-
‘She’s a survivor’: Snow Cone’s return to Canadian waters spurs new efforts to free entangled North Atlantic right whale
The return of an entangled North Atlantic right whale to Canadian waters has spurred new enthusiasm, concern, and urgency about what should be done next.
-
Halifax's Public Gardens reopen to public after trees damaged with axe
Halifax’s Public Gardens have reopened to the public after someone broke into the gardens and damaged roughly 30 trees with an axe earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Fallout from transphobic remarks continues for Valbella Gourmet Foods
The fallout continued for a Canmore food company Wednesday as a number of Bow Valley businesses and institutions announced they would not be doing business with them anymore.
-
Calgarians take precautions as heat warning blankets southern Alberta
Calgarians are doing everything they can to cool off as an Environment Canada heat warning covers most of southern Alberta with temperatures climbing to the high 20s to low 30s for the next few days.
-
‘Justice for Cameron’: southern Alberta family calling for justice after deadly assault
A southern Alberta family is calling for justice to be served following the death of a 39-year-old man in Fort Macleod earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead after being hit by city dump truck: Winnipeg police
A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg's North End.
-
Strollers must soon fold and stow to make room on buses for all riders, Winnipeg Transit says
A new priority seating policy on Winnipeg Transit buses is being rolled out with new guidelines for strollers.
-
'Incredibly frustrating': Sexual assault survivor on Hockey Canada hearings
Reaction is pouring in after Hockey Canada executives were in the hot seat Wednesday as questioning continued at the House of Commons surrounding two allegations of sexual assault involving players from World Junior hockey teams.
Vancouver
-
RCMP officer found passed out in a Burger King drive-thru after driving drunk in a police vehicle disciplined
A B.C. Mountie who drove his vehicle drunk – crashing it before being found passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, where he later resisted arrest – will not lose his job.
-
Record-breaking heat wave poses higher risk for vulnerable people
High temperatures from the record-breaking heat wave hitting B.C. are posing additional risks for more vulnerable people, including seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and those without homes.
-
Metro Vancouver Pride Week event disrupted by anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters
An event to kick off Pride Week on Monday was cut short after a pair of men with anti-LGBTQ2S+ signs showed up and disrupted a Drag Queen Story Time reading in Richmond, B.C.
Edmonton
-
Calgarians take precautions as heat warning blankets southern Alberta
Calgarians are doing everything they can to cool off as an Environment Canada heat warning covers most of southern Alberta with temperatures climbing to the high 20s to low 30s for the next few days.
-
RCMP officer found passed out in a Burger King drive-thru after driving drunk in a police vehicle disciplined
A B.C. Mountie who drove his vehicle drunk – crashing it before being found passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, where he later resisted arrest – will not lose his job.
-
Rogers to spend $150 million on customer credits after July 8 outage
Rogers Communications Inc. acknowledged Wednesday it has work to do in building customer trust after its massive network outage earlier this month and that it expects to spend $150 million on customer credits related to the outage.