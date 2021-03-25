TORONTO -- Residents in York Region who want to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from the comfort of their vehicle can begin booking their appointments for a drive-thru clinic at Canada's Wonderland starting Friday.

York Region says a limited number of appointments will be available starting March 26 at 8:30 a.m. for residents age 70 and older and other priority groups included in phase 1 of the province's vaccine framework.

The clinic at the amusement park in Vaughan is set to open on Monday.

"This new drive-thru clinic location will provide easy and efficient access to the vaccine; immunizing approximately 1,600 people per day when fully operational," York Region said in a news release.

"This clinic format provides another option for residents who have mobility constraints to receive a vaccine from the comfort of a vehicle."

Last month, officials in York Region confirmed that they were eyeing Canada's Wonderland as one of the locations for their drive-thru mass immunization clinics. The park has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A test drive was conducted was last week.

The clinic will use the park's existing entry wickets with eight lanes of traffic directing people to vaccination stations. Residents will then be required to park in a post-immunization observation area for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to ensure that no one experiences complications.

York Region says the clinic is by appointment only. Officials are planning to set up other drive-thru clinics at sports facilities in Whitchurch-Stouffville and King City.

More than 123,000 doses have been administered in the region so far.

- with files from CTV Toronto's Mike Walker