TORONTO
Toronto

    • COVID-19 reinfection rates high among people who are homeless, Toronto study says

    A homeless person is seen in downtown Toronto, on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov) A homeless person is seen in downtown Toronto, on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
    Share

    New research published today says people who are homeless have high rates of COVID-19 reinfection.

    The St. Michael's Hospital study found homeless people in Toronto who had COVID-19 were more than twice as likely to be reinfected as people who had housing.

    Lead author Lucie Richard says people who are homeless are more exposed to the virus through crowded living conditions such as shelters.

    They are also more likely than the general public to have underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to illness.

    Richard says repeated COVID-19 infections could also make homeless people more susceptible to long COVID.

    The study is published in the BMC Infectious Diseases journal.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News