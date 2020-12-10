TORONTO -- The current lockdown measures in Toronto and Peel Region are not having the same impact in curbing the spread of COVID-19 as they did in March, according to new modelling released by the Ontario government.

The provincial government released the findings during a news conference on Thursday afternoon, where they also detailed the most updated projections for the spread of the disease in Ontario.

The government said one if its key findings is that the current lockdown in Toronto and Peel Region has not had “nearly as much impact on mobility (and likely contacts) as lockdown did in March.”

The data showed that Peel Region is seeing 197 cases per 100,000 residents per week, while Toronto is seeing 118. Those numbers appeared to dip when lockdown measures were first introduced at the end of November, but days later hiked back up. Peel Region is showing an 11 per cent positivity rate, while York Region and Toronto are both at six per cent, according to the data.

However, if restriction and lockdown measures are curtailed, case numbers in the province could get worse, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown of the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health warned while speaking about the projections on Thursday.

The modelling presented examined four different paths that the province could take depending on the growth in cases between now and early January.

Brown said if infections grow at a rate of three per cent over the next month, which is a slightly accelerated pace than the 2.47 per cent growth rate seen over the last 14 days, the province would end up with roughly 5,000 daily cases in January.

However, he said data predicts that if the rate of growth were to slow to one per cent, the province would have about 2,500 daily cases.

In the worst case scenario, which is based on the five per cent growth rate that Ontario briefly saw in November before the lockdowns in Toronto and Peel, the province could see nearly 10,000 daily cases by early January.

Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU, deaths may increase

The modelling also showed that while the number of new COVID-19 cases in long-term care settings are flattening, deaths remain high and may continue to increase.

Officials said 115 long-term care homes are currently in outbreak, with 119 confirmed cases in these homes. The data said 496 residents have died, and 102 of those deaths took place within the last seven days.

The province said that long-term care and overall mortality continue to increase and may exceed 25 deaths per day within a month.

The province also found that the number of people in hospital and intensive care units (ICUs) due to the novel coronavirus is continuing to rise.

There are currently 829 patents in Ontario hospitals due to the disease, and 228 of those patients are in ICUs, according to the province.

The data stated that the province saw a 91.6 per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past four weeks and a 165.9 per cent increase in patients in intensive care due to the disease.

Officials predict more than 200 beds will be occupied by COVID-19 patients under all scenarios for at least a month. The province has said that once the number of patients in intensive care gets to 150, it becomes harder to support non-COVID-19 needs in hospitals. Once it exceeds 350 people, it becomes "impossible" to handle.

Ontario reported 1,983 new cases on Thursday, a record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario is now 134,783, including 3,871 deaths and 114,679 recoveries.