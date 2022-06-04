COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario at 671, ICU admissions near 100
The number of people with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital is at 671 as ICU admissions linked to the virus get closer to the 100 mark.
Ontario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have been generally trending downward in recent weeks, although Saturday’s data does mark a slight increase over Friday’s 669.
At the same time, ICU admissions related to COVID-19 have fallen to 107 -- a level unseen since Aug. 3, 2021.
Of the patients in hospital, 412 are fully vaccinated, 76 are unvaccinated, and 35 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients was not released.
Most hospitalizations are considered to be incidental at 59 per cent, meaning those patients were not admitted for COVID-19, but have since tested positive. The other 41 per cent of patients were admitted to hospital due to their COVID-19 diagnosis.
In the ICU, 60 patients are fully vaccinated, 10 are unvaccinated, and four are partially vaccinated. No other vaccination information was released.
Seventy-four per cent of those patients are in the ICU due to COVID-19 while the remaining 26 per cent tested positive after they were admitted for a different reason.
Another 10 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, however the health ministry said all of those fatalities occurred in the last month.
Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 13,285.
The province processed 9,829 COVID-19 tests overnight, which produced a positivity rate of 7.9 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.
At least 901 lab-confirmed cases of the virus were confirmed through those tests, though the true number of cases provincewide is unknown due to limited access to PCR testing.
Ontario has seen 1,306,890 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, including 1,284,384 recoveries.
Background
The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times. Health experts have said the number of COVID-19 infections identified in fully vaccinated individuals will naturally increase as more people get both of their shots.
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
