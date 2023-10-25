COVID-19 and flu shot bookings open to the general public today in Toronto
Starting today, the general public can book an appointment to get a fall booster shot for COVID-19 and influenza (flu) through Toronto Public Health (TPH) ahead of a potentially challenging season for respiratory illness.
TPH said the vaccine bookings are opening up to combat COVID-19 and the flu “in anticipation of a surge in respiratory illnesses this Fall.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Toronto residents will be able to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time at fixed-site vaccination clinics, pharmacies or primary health care providers. Bookings open today, with the first appointments for the general public starting on Oct. 30.
The city says thousands of appointments have been added at its vaccination sites.
You only need one appointment at a fixed-site vaccination clinic to get both shots.
Vaccine bookings for those in vulnerable and high-risk groups opened on Oct. 10.
Public health officials have urged people to get whatever shots they are eligible for in order to help stave off an anticipated wave of illness this fall and winter as people spend more time indoors.
Last year hospitals were overwhelmed by a so-called “triple whammy” of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.
TPH recently said that it needs $5 million to help support infection prevention and control hubs, which work to minimize respiratory disease outbreaks in congregate settings ahead of a potentially challenging respiratory illness season.
The same report said vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent infection.
Toronto recently saw a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, though the latest data indicate that the spike may have peaked over the last couple of weeks.
There were 68 patients with COVID-19 in ICU in Ontario during the second week of October, the highest that number has been since late April.
You can find an appointment to get a flu and COVID-19 shot through either a TPH vaccination site or a pharmacy by going to the Toronto Public Health booking site.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
Miller to provinces: If you can't fix international student rackets then feds will
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Is the Chinese government trying to acquire land and companies to spy on Canada?
Canada has blocked attempts by the Chinese government to acquire properties near sensitive and strategic locations over espionage concerns, according to CSIS director David Vigneault.
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
Montreal
-
'I can't breathe:' Report says Quebec hockey player forced to mimic George Floyd
Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest says she was "deeply shocked" by a report that a young Black hockey player in the province was made to say, "I can't breathe," as a teammate knelt on his neck.
-
Ending the Metro at 11 p.m.? Montreal considering transit reductions amid funding spat with Quebec
Significant cutbacks are being considered in Montreal, including a stoppage of Metro service at 11 p.m., to cope with a potential reduction of public transit funding from the province.
-
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
London
-
Suspect in jewellery store smash and grab identified
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to People’s Jewellers after somebody entered the store, smashed a display case and stole some jewellery.
-
World famous Halloween display inspiring other 'rib-tickling' antics
Since 2013, Melissa McKerlie has been turning her front lawn in Stratford, Ont. into a Halloween display for the ages.
-
Youth Wellness Hub gets official launch in London, Ont.
Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) unveiled its new Youth Wellness Hub in London, Ont. on Friday morning. According to advocates, it puts them on to better path to helping young people dealing with mental health, addictions and poverty challenges.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
-
Unifor healthcare workers reach deal with Grand River Hospital
The union representing nearly 1,400 healthcare workers at Grand River Hospital (GRH) says it has successfully negotiated raises for its members.
-
Collision disrupts ION service
Grand River Transit says ION trains are not running between Willis Way/Waterloo Public Square and Kitchener Market Station due to a crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'shocked' when $22,000 certified cheque bounces
An Ontario man said his jaw dropped when a bank teller would not accept the certified cheque he was given after selling his vehicle for $22,000.
-
Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto
The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.
-
Woman killed by partner in horrific Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., shootings identified: CP
Family of one of the four people killed in a violent intimate partner attack at two Sault Ste. Marie homes on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman killed at the first home as Angie Sweeney.
Ottawa
-
Chelsea, Que. resident facing $3,000 in fines for criticizing politicians, municipal officials
Officials with the municipality of Chelsea, Que. are fining and suing a member of the public for saying nasty things about staff and politicians.
-
Transformer fire at Ottawa Hospital General Campus
Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire in the hydro vault on the third floor of the Ottawa Hospital General Campus at 3:45 p.m. Friday. Ottawa fire says there are no patients on the floor.
-
'We're not ready to open it': OC Transpo will not commit to date for Trillium Line launch
OC Transpo officials still won't provide a firm launch date next spring for the new north-south light-rail transit line, as construction continues on the line between Bayview Station and Riverside South.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'I will live with this until the day that I pass on': Final sentence handed down in Windsor murder trial
One of the men convicted in a Windsor murder dating back to April 2020, has been sentenced to life in prison and parole ineligibility of 17 years for the murder of a 20-year-old Windsor woman.
-
Windsor police quickly nab suspect after attempted robbery
A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting, threatening and attempting to rob two women in downtown Windsor Thursday evening.
-
Cancer patients growing impatient
The last eight months has been a roller coaster ride for Carole Newton. The LaSalle resident was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and had surgery July.
Barrie
-
Orillia OPP officer convicted of assaulting woman during arrest
An Orillia OPP officer has been found guilty of assault causing bodily harm after choking and pinning a woman against cell bars during an arrest four years ago.
-
Fire breaks out at Shelburne, Ont. home
Fire crews are battling a fire that broke out at a Shelburne, Ont. home.
-
Simcoe County Legion branches begin annual Poppy campaign
Friday marked the start of the official Remembrance Day Poppy campaign.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers welcome federal retreat on carbon pricing policy
East Coast premiers are welcoming Ottawa's retreat from its carbon pricing policy in Atlantic Canada.
-
Weekend weather flips Maritimes from warm to cold; snow possible next week
Big changes are coming for our weather in the Maritimes over the weekend.
-
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 person hurt in northeast Calgary incident
Emergency crews say at least one person is in non-life-threatening condition following an incident in the northeast Calgary community of Pineridge.
-
Alberta doctors call on province for more transparency amid discrepancies in COVID-19 hospitalization data
An internal Alberta Health Services document obtained by CTV News indicates that the number of patients hospitalized provincially with COVID-19 has surpassed 900, despite available public data revealing just a third of those numbers.
-
Calgary sex worker accused of drugging then robbing client
A Calgary sex trade worker is facing charges after allegedly drugging and robbing a client, Alberta police said Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Council unanimously axes call to rename former Bishop Grandin Boulevard
Despite a unanimous vote, there was still debate over the matter, with one city councillor responding to criticism of the idea saying he is not the "typical white guy."
-
Two Alberta lawyers agree to plea bargain for having Manitoba judge followed
Two Alberta-based lawyers will not be able to practise anywhere in Canada for three years after admitting to having a private investigator spy on a Manitoba judge.
-
Season’s first significant snowfall blankets southern Manitoba
Southern Manitoba awoke to a wintry wonderland Friday, after a pair of systems brought the season’s first heaps of snow.
Vancouver
-
1 hospitalized after Tesla with 'N' decal crashes into Richmond restaurant
One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after a Tesla crashed into the front of a Richmond, B.C., restaurant Friday.
-
Prince George RCMP officers won’t face charges over 2020 arrest that led to man’s hospitalization
More than three years after a man was seriously injured during an arrest in Prince George, the BC Prosecution Service says it will not approve charges against the officers involved.
-
Manslaughter charge stayed against B.C. sex worker accused of drugging clients, but new charges laid in Alberta
A B.C. sex worker already facing 20 charges stemming from allegedly drugging her clients and stealing from them is now facing similar allegations in Alberta.
Edmonton
-
'Stop killing people': Edmonton Remand whistleblower worried even after watchdog report, AHS changes
A health-care professional formerly based at the Edmonton Remand Centre says they still worry that people will die because of substandard care inside the northside institution.
-
Smith, Notley both upset Alberta natural gas users left out of Trudeau's carbon tax relief plan
It's not often Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley agree on policy, but both Alberta's premier and her opposition counterpart are criticizing Justin Trudeau's latest announcement.
-
1 of 3 men arrested in connection to 2022 downtown Edmonton homicide
A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a December 2022 homicide in downtown Edmonton.