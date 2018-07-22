

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A suspect charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 47-year-old man in South Riverdale Saturday morning is scheduled to appear in court today.

Police said 47-year-old Kerry Romain was found face down on a sidewalk in front of 356 Eastern Avenue, near Lewis Street, at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, the man had suffered injuries to his chest and was rushed to hospital but later died.

A suspect, identified as 45-year-old Toronto resident Roger Foreshaw, was arrested and charged later in the day, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Sunday.

Police previously told reporters that Romain was “acquainted” with the suspect but said they did not know to what “extent.”

Det. Leslie Dunkley called the homicide an “unprovoked attack on an innocent man.”