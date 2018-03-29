

Rachael D'Amore and Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Cops seen in an online video aggressively arresting a man “used the amount of force they needed to” to gain control of the situation, according to the Toronto Police Service.

The 11-second video, which was shot on March 11, appears to show two officers subduing a man on the balcony of an apartment building near Moringside and Lawrence avenues. One of the officers is seen repeatedly kicking and punching the civilian.

The now widely-shared video shows one of the officers repeatedly kicking and punching the civilian.

Upon investigating the incident, Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said it became clear that the video did not show “the entire incident that transpired that day” and required more context.

Gray told CP24 on Thursday that the officers in the video were called to the apartment building by concerned residents for other reasons and that’s when they spotted the civilian, who she said is known to police.

“Some of the residents are vulnerable citizens and the building tends to be targeted by those who are alleged to be involved in the drug trade, so that’s why officers were there that day,” she said.

According to Gray, the officers attempted to arrest the man and a struggled ensued. She said the video fails to show the man attempting to jump over the balcony to evade officers.

“You haven’t seen what’s happened before that. You haven’t seen the officers attempt to place him under arrest. You haven’t seen him attempt to struggle with the officers and resist arrest. You haven’t seen him make attempts to go over the balcony and the officers bringing him back,” Gray said.

“Our officers are required to use the amount of force necessary. Not all of our interactions end like that, in fact a very small amount do, but sometimes force is necessary and the officers need to use that to bring the situation safety under control.”

Gray said the man in the video has since been charged with three counts of failing to comply with probation, three counts of failing to comply with recognizance and one count of mischief.

Earlier Thursday, Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack commended the officers for their actions, saying without them the man could’ve “plunged to his death” over the balcony.

“The only thing preventing that person from falling to the ground were the officers pulling him back over,” he said. “He was struggling and fighting with those officers when he’s on the other side of the balcony about to plunge to his death.”

According to McCormack, a third officer was called in to help and “grabbed that person by the belt” to pull them over the balcony. Once the civilian was lifted over the barrier, McCormack claims the person tried to go back over the balcony again.

“What those officers are doing is using the amount of force that was necessary to save that person’s life. I think they did a good job. Looking at it with context provides a different lens as to what’s happening,” he said.

McCormack said the public shouldn’t condemn the officers based on the “snippet” of video and suggested the officers should actually be applauded for their actions.

“Not only did these officers use the amount of force that was necessary, they saved this person’s life,” he said. “When we’re looking at this, what we should be discussing is that these officers deserve an award for saving this person’s life but what we’re seeing is, ‘Oh my god, officers using force, isn’t that horrible.’”