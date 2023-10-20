Cop shot at hammer-wielding man but missed, striking civilian vehicle on busy GTA highway instead: SIU
A Peel police officer who fired his gun in an attempt to subdue a hammer-wielding man but instead struck a civilian vehicle on a busy highway in Mississauga last summer has been cleared by the province’s police watchdog.
Joseph Martino, the director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), released on Friday his findings into the June 24 incident that occurred on Highway 403 involving a plainclothes Peel police officer and a 36-year-old man.
Martino concluded that he found no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence when he fired a single shot at the man but missed, resulting in a private vehicle being hit.
The SIU director detailed what happened that summer evening using evidence collected by investigators, which included interviews with the 36-year-old man, eyewitnesses and police officers, alongside video footage that captured parts of the incident. The agency noted that the officer designated as the subject official (SO) in the report did not agree to be interviewed as his legal right but only authorized the release of his notes.
FULL REPORT: SIU Completes Investigation into Peel Police Officer’s Discharge of Firearm at Man in Mississauga
According to the SIU, the 36-year-old man, identified in the report as the complainant, was driving a Ford Fusion on the northbound lanes of Highway 403 while intoxicated. He was with another man who was in the front passenger seat.
The SIU said the complainant drove his vehicle into a barrier on the highway. As a result, the Ford, which sustained heavy front-end damage, came to a stop by the wall.
Around that time, two plainclothes officers in an unmarked Hyundai Tucson who were heading to the site of a surveillance detail had entered the northbound lanes of the highway and saw the collision.
The officers pulled over a short distance away from the collision scene. They exited and retrieved their police vests. “It was their intention to render assistance to the Ford’s occupants,” the SIU said.
Meanwhile, the complainant had gotten out of the Ford and was seen carrying a yellow-handled hammer. After collecting himself, he walked across lanes towards the officer’s Hyundai and was first confronted by the SO.
“Noticing the hammer in his hand, the SO drew his firearm and ordered the complainant to stop and drop the weapon. The complainant continued to advance, and the officer soon found himself backtracking along the passenger side of the Hyundai,” the SIU said.
When the complainant reached the front of the vehicle, he began to walk toward the driver’s side, where the other officer (identified as witness official, or WO, #1 In the report) was.
“The officer, his gun also drawn, retreated backwards while directing the complainant to drop the hammer. The complainant continued to walk forward and had reached the area of the open driver’s door when the SO fired a single shot,” the SIU said.
The bullet missed the complainant, who was entering the driver’s seat of the Hyundai, and instead travelled through the rear driver-side corner of the Hyundai and struck the front passenger side quarter panel of a stopped BMW, the SIU said. No person was hit by the shot.
Subsequently, the complainant restarted the police vehicle and began to drive it slowly. WO # 1 chased after the Hyundai and entered through the open window.
“As the two struggled inside the vehicle, the officer was able to remove the keys and the Hyundai coasted slowly towards the east shoulder of the highway, where it came to a rest,” the SIU said.
The SO shortly joined in the struggle, deploying his Taser. The SIU said the officers also used hand and knee strikes to remove the complainant from the vehicle and subdue him before putting him in handcuffs.
While no one was seriously injured in the police interaction, the SIU invoked its mandate as a firearm was discharged.
In the report, SIU Director Martino wrote that the nature and extent of the single shot fired by the SO was reasonable, saying that the complainant, armed with a hammer, kept advancing at the officers despite repeated orders that he drop it.
“He had been given a reasonable opportunity to drop the weapon and was within three to four metres of WO #1 when the SO fired his weapon. At that moment, the SO had a difficult decision to make,” he said.
Martino recognized that the scene was a highly congested highway with motorists who could be at risk of getting injured or dying from a gunshot.
“On the other hand, the complainant was within a step or two of launching a potentially lethal attack on WO #1. In the split-second in which he had to choose, I am unable to reasonably conclude that the SO was reckless in deciding to fire his weapon,” the director wrote.
“For his part, it is important to note that WO #1 was ad idem with the SO; he feared for his own life and was readying to fire his weapon when he heard the gunshot.”
Martino also considered the prospect of the officers continuing to retreat from the complainant instead of shooting at him.
“…that option was restricted by the nature of the scene. While some traffic had come to a stop, other vehicles were still travelling in the area,” he said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
By law, Sask. youth under 16 now need parental consent before changing pronouns at school
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
India rejects Canada's accusation that it violated international norms in their diplomatic spat
The Indian government on Friday rejected any notion that it had violated international law in asking Canada to recall diplomats so that both governments have roughly the same number stationed in each country.
Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
Almost 2 weeks after Hamas attacks, Gaza humanitarian aid runs low
Almost two weeks after Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel, Gaza is running out of essential resources, with food, medical aid and clean water widely inaccessible to more than a million Palestinian civilians.
Montreal
-
Montreal police report 36 hate crimes and incidents since beginning of Israel-Hamas war
While protests held in Montreal since the Israel-Hamas war broke out have been largely peaceful, tensions are still high and have led to 36 hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents, according to Montreal police.
-
Appeal court orders new trial for former senior Montreal politician Zampino
Quebec's Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges.
-
Emergency homeless shelter to move from Chinatown to Verdun
An emergency homeless shelter will open in Montreal's Verdun borough this winter to take on those displaced by the closure of a busy facility in Chinatown.
London
-
Imagine Build blitz underway at Oneida Nation of the Thames
A three-day blitz build of an accessible home on the Oneida Nation of the Thames has begun.
-
Will the NDP’s plan for 250,000 new affordable housing units draw city council into the fray at Queens Park?
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles took direct aim at Premier Doug Ford’s strategy to create affordable housing during a stop in London.
-
Tenants out of their homes after pickup crashes into east London, Ont. apartment
Several tenants remain displaced from their homes after a pickup truck slammed into an apartment building at Dundas and Hale Streets in London Thursday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Juan Mendoza sentenced after 2019 double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener
Juan Mendoza, the man found guilty of impaired driving in a fiery 2019 crash that caused the death of his wife and another woman, was sentenced on Friday afternoon.
-
Unions representing nurses at two local hospitals say their work isn't recognized by employers
Two unions representing nurses at local hospitals are weighing in on ongoing wage disputes resulting in what they say are overdue raises and roster cuts.
-
Owner of cat shot seven times by pellet gun speaks out
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Simcoe family found their cat seriously injured from being shot with a pellet gun.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in Temiskaming Shores crash
An early morning collision in Temiskaming Shores has claimed the life of one person.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in northwestern Ont. homicide
A 17-year-old and 20-year-old from a remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario have been charged with first-degree murder following a suspicious death in the community last month.
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
Ottawa
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Drivers deal with lengthy delays as Percy Street bridge replacement snarls traffic
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
-
Overdose deaths in Renfrew County double last year's total
Renfrew County Paramedics and Renfrew County Public Health say they are concerned over a dramatic spike in overdoses and drug-related deaths.
-
More than 2 dozen faith leaders in Ottawa sign joint statement condemning hate
Faith leaders from Ottawa's Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities have issued a joint statement condemning hatred in all its forms as tensions from the Israel-Hamas war echo across the world.
Windsor
-
Knives detected by new system at Windsor Regional Hospital
Weapons detectors were installed in the emergency rooms at both Windsor Regional Hospital campuses Thursday and they've already discovered some items that are not welcome at the hospital.
-
Unsolved 1940s plane crash subject of ElderCollege course
On Oct. 30, 1941 an American Airlines aircraft called the Flagship Erie fell from the skies in southwestern Ontario, crashing into a farmer’s field near the town of Lawrence Station.
-
City Hall advises against new panhandling bylaw, instead offers alternate strategies to address poverty in Windsor
After much debate over whether the city should crack down on panhandling, city staff has come back with a report against a new panhandling bylaw.
Barrie
-
Homicide investigation underway after woman's remains found in Newmarket
Police in York Region are investigating a suspicious death after an unidentified woman's remains were found in a wooded area.
-
Reward offered for information in suspicious disappearance and death of Ont. senior
A reward is being offered as investigators continue to seek answers in the suspicious death of a Caledon man whose body was found nearly six months after his disappearance five years ago.
-
Ford government injects $25M into Simcoe County hospital amid growing patient demand
Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a visit to Simcoe County on Friday to announce a $25 million funding injection for Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital amid increasing patient demand.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area school goes into lockdown after fight
Bedford, N.S., school went into lockdown after a fight on Thursday.
-
Three dead after two-vehicle crash near Miramichi, N.B.
Three people died following a two-vehicle collision just north of Miramichi on Thursday.
-
New Brunswick premier blames federal Liberals for affordability crisis
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says federal policy is to blame for the cost of living crisis and any provincial measures to address the situation would only be "Band-Aids" on a much bigger problem.
Calgary
-
AHS upping COVID-19 vaccine supply after reports of shortages
After receiving reports of COVID-19 vaccine shortages in pharmacies across the province, Alberta announced Friday that it was bumping up its vaccine distribution
-
Wrestling under the stars returns to Kensington Saturday night
Wrestling under the stars is returning to Kensington this Saturday night.
-
Poilievre latest to tell Alberta to 'stay in the CPP' as opposition mounts
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre is encouraging Albertans to stay in the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP), as the debate about the province's proposal to exit the retirement savings program continues.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba NDP replaces most of Crown corporation board in first act of business
Two days after being sworn-in, Manitoba's NDP government has replaced most board members at the provincial Crown corporation that provides vehicle insurance.
-
Man shot on Manitoba First Nation; suspect considered armed and dangerous: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous after a 22-year-old man was shot at a home in Bloodvein First Nation.
-
Man found dead after boat crash on Manitoba lake
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a boat crash on Island Lake on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Cop kicked and berated homeless man outside Vancouver business, complaint alleges
A police officer "repeatedly kicked" a homeless man who was trying to sleep outside a business in Vancouver's Oakridge neighbourhood last month, according to a complaint filed with the city's police board.
-
Staff at 2 B.C. care homes stop working for 1 day as contract negotiations escalate to job action
After years of working without a contract, staff at two B.C. long-term care homes walked off the job for several hours on Friday, demanding a fair deal from their employer.
-
Victim dies, suspect arrested weeks after East Vancouver shooting
One of the two people hospitalized after a shooting in East Vancouver last month has died, and a suspect has been taken into custody.
Edmonton
-
Police searching for 2 men they say abducted woman, prompting Amber Alert
A blind, non-verbal woman who was abducted Thursday night is safe and unharmed, but police were still searching Friday for two men accused of stealing the vehicle she was in.
-
'The whole family is devastated,' aunt of west Edmonton homicide victim says
A woman who was killed in west Edmonton last week is being remembered as a loving mother and sister.
-
Grande Prairie educational assistant charged with sexual assault, exploitation of youth
An educational assistant who lives in Grande Prairie has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.