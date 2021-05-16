TORONTO -- Three people were charged after incidents at Saturday protests in Toronto concerning the provincial lockdown and the Israel-Palestine conflict, including a man accused of biting a police officer and another incident where a man was allegedly struck in the head with a wooden stick.

The first charge was laid during an anti-COVID-19 lockdown march that began at Queen’s Park on Saturday afternoon and snaked its way through many downtown streets.

Toronto police say more than 5,000 people attended the march between noon and 4 p.m.

At one point, police allege a 24-year-old Mississauga man assaulted two police officers, biting one of them.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and mischief.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Sunday.

Toronto police say during a second demonstration more than 5,000 people gathered in Nathan Philips Square on Saturday night, the majority of them demonstrating in solidarity with the Palestinian’s suffering through Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, and a smaller group demonstrating against rocket attacks on Israel by terror group Hamas.

A CP24 reporter saw bottles thrown in the square and sporadic instances of people shoving each other.

Police said a 29-year-old Toronto man was arrested in the square for allegedly bringing a weapon to the demonstration, and a 22-year-old Thornhill man was charged with assault.

Officers said more may be charged in the coming days.

“Police are continuing to investigate this event and have been clear that organizers and attendees of events are subject to enforcement and that charges can be laid in the days following events,” police said in a statement issued on Sunday.

After the gathering at the square, several videos circulating on social media showed several masked men, one with a Palestinian flag pinned to his back, attacking an older man with what appeared to be wooden sticks.