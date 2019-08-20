For weeks, the shelves at a Scarborough food bank have been bare.

The shortage has taken a toll on the 650 people who rely on the food bank every week to feed their families. But thanks to community members and local businesses, they were restocked this morning.

A large truck packed with non-perishables pulled into the parking lot behind the Agincourt Community Services Association, which the food bank is apart of, this morning.

"I grew up in this community and wanted to give back," Gavin Bryan, who was among those who organized today's big drive, told CTV News Toronto.



Grayson, 6, brings food to the Scarborough food bank to help restock the bare shelves. (Heather Wright)

He came with his six-year-old son Grayson, who proudly displayed a sign reading "Grayson Gives" on the cart of non-perishable food they brought to donate.

Lee Soda is the executive director of ACSA and says there is typically a slowdown in donations in the summer but that doesn't mean the demand stops.

"People shouldn't have to rely on food banks but it's a reality for a lot of people," she said.

"People think about giving to food banks during Thanksgiving and the holidays, but the need extends throughout all 12 months."

Soda says clients are never sent home empty-handed, but during the slowdown in July and early August, they could only hand out a few cans at a time.

"We can only give what we have," she said.

Volunteers are today unpacking box after box, stocking the once-empty shelves with items like canned tuna, legumes and baby food.

"It's amazing to see the community come together and so this," Soda said. "I'm overwhelmed."